More vehicles registered in first week of 2017 than 2016 - " DVLA
According to statistics available at the Greater Accra Directorate of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority , more vehicles have been registered in the first week of 2017 than in the same period in 2016. Surprisingly, Car owners were not stranded and frustrated as in previous years to register their vehicles and obtain the 2017 number plates.
