Minister urges public servants to be neutral

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has urged public servants to be professional in the discharge of their work and continually serve the country with patriotism, neutrality, fairness and loyalty when government changes hands. He said the service was a noble profession and that there was the need for them to guard against any acts that would affect their image.

