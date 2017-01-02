Minister urges public servants to be neutral
Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has urged public servants to be professional in the discharge of their work and continually serve the country with patriotism, neutrality, fairness and loyalty when government changes hands. He said the service was a noble profession and that there was the need for them to guard against any acts that would affect their image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC