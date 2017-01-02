Minister urges public servants to be ...

Minister urges public servants to be neutral

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has urged public servants to be professional in the discharge of their work and continually serve the country with patriotism, neutrality, fairness and loyalty when government changes hands. He said the service was a noble profession and that there was the need for them to guard against any acts that would affect their image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,570 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC