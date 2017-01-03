Meet President Akufo-Addo's 13 appointees
President Akufo-Addo on the second day of work in office announced to the public, the first batch of his ministerial appointees. Names of the 13 nominees mostly consisting of office holders under the erstwhile Kufuor government have been presented before Parliament for vetting and approval.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
