Medical professionals abroad congratulate President Akufo-Addo

The Executive Board and membership of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on assuming office as the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. A statement issued by the Board and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the GPSF was confident that President Akufo-Addo, by attaining the highest office of the land, would usher in an era of significant positive turnaround of the current state of healthcare delivery in Ghana.

