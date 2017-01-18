Media houses urged to be creative as ...

Media houses urged to be creative as Ghana migrates to digital broadcasting

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has implored media houses to be creative as the nation migrates from the analog to digital broadcasting. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo says the move when completed would create space for additional radio and television stations to be licensed.

Chicago, IL

