Mauritius to build cyber city in Ghana
Mauritius has announced plans to undertake a number of projects, including the construction of a modern cyber-city in the country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade for Mauritius, Mr Vishnu Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, who announced this in Accra on Wednesday, said the project which was expected to be cited at Dawa in the Greater Accra Region would, however, be subject to approval by the new government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC