Mauritius to build cyber city in Ghana

Mauritius has announced plans to undertake a number of projects, including the construction of a modern cyber-city in the country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade for Mauritius, Mr Vishnu Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, who announced this in Accra on Wednesday, said the project which was expected to be cited at Dawa in the Greater Accra Region would, however, be subject to approval by the new government.

