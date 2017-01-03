Man sues to stop termination of appointments by new presidents
A Ghanaian by name Theophilus Donkor, has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a perpetual injunction against the removal of persons from public boards in the event of change in government. Most public boards in Ghana are dissolved and heads of public institutions asked to proceed on leave usually after a change in government, a situation stakeholders in the country have bemoaned.
