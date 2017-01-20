Major Gas Fire Disaster Averted
The timely intervention of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service prevented another gas explosion on the Accra-Tema Motorway. Divisional Commander I Timothy Osarfo-Affum, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service , speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the scene of the accident, said his outfit received a distress call at 0520 hours that a Burkina Faso bound gas tanker was involved in an accident at the Adjei-Kojo under a bridge near Ashaiman.
