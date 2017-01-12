Mahama rejects government offer of an...

Mahama rejects government offer of an office space

Former President John Mahama has rejected an office space that was to be provided to him by the new government. Mahama, who has also withdran an earlier request to keep his current place of residence as his retirement home said the decision was to avoid hurting the great relationship between himself and the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

