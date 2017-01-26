Kufuor Foundation launches Ghana Zero...

Kufuor Foundation launches Ghana Zero Hunger Strategic Review project

The John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation together with the Government of Ghana and some stakeholders, have launched the Ghana Zero Hunger Strategic Review project. The strategic review among other things, seeks to contribute to Government's effort to accelerate the work towards eliminating hunger and food insecurity by 2030, whiles improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.

