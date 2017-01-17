Kpessah Whyte - dodges' NSS scandal

Kpessah Whyte - dodges' NSS scandal

The hearing of the case involving Alhaji Alhassan Imoro, the former Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat and 34 others implicated in the massive fraud that hit the Scheme last year could not continue at an Accra High Court yesterday. This was because Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte, the NSS boss and current witness in the case, was not available for the hearing to continue.

Chicago, IL

