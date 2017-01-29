Kotoko misfit Bennett Ofori set to he...

Kotoko misfit Bennett Ofori set to head to Aduana Stars

17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

After being released by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, midfield kingpin Bennett Ofori is set to head to former Premier League winners Aduana Stars, according to reports. The Porcupine Warriors have reportedly transfer-listed the former Berekum Chelsea star after he failed to live up to the billing.

Chicago, IL

