Kotoko misfit Bennett Ofori set to head to Aduana Stars
After being released by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, midfield kingpin Bennett Ofori is set to head to former Premier League winners Aduana Stars, according to reports. The Porcupine Warriors have reportedly transfer-listed the former Berekum Chelsea star after he failed to live up to the billing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC