"Kofi Adda's Appointment Is Not An Afterthought"-Navrongo Central NPP
The leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Navrongo Central Constituency, in the Upper East Region, is optimistic that the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda will perform to the satisfaction of the government and majority of Ghanaians.
