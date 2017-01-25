Keep 3-year SHS - K.B. Asante

Keep 3-year SHS - K.B. Asante

13 hrs ago

There is nothing wrong with the three-year senior high school system but the teaching methods should be reconsidered for effective learning, retired diplomat K.B. Asante has said. President Nana Akufo-Addo has not taken any decision yet to reverse the three-year system to a four-year one, but the debate has resurfaced following the recent change in government.

