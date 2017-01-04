John Dumelo will one day be president of Ghana - Gospel Musician
From different political divides, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and Gospel musician Cweci Oteng advanced the course of Democracy in the presidential elections of Ghana in 2016. However, we never thought the latter would in anyway endorse the former for a presidential position in the coming years.
