I've not hijacked Bawumia's official residence - " Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as "mischievous" reports making rounds that he has refused to vacate his official residence to allow the current vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to occupy it. Mahama has been staying in the Cantonments residence ever since he was vice president and requested to use it as his "retirement home" before the dissolution of the Sixth Parliament after losing the December 2016 elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.