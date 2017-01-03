Is Sam Okudjeto afraid of Rawlings or he is simply senile?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. I really don't want to believe that a very intelligent elderly statesman like Mr. Sam Okudjeto could stoop so low as to admonish lame-duck President John Dramani Mahama to use part of his final State of the Nation Address, scheduled for Thursday, January 5, to apologize to former President Jerry John Rawlings for supposedly alienating the latter for most of the past four years .

