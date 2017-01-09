Irate NPP youth on rampage spree lock...

Irate NPP youth on rampage spree locking offices, driving out workers

Some irate youth of the governing New Patriotic Party have been on rampage Monday locking and completely taking over some state institutions. They say they are exacting retribution for what they suffered in the hands of the National Democratic Congress when it won power in the 2008 elections.

Chicago, IL

