Investigate Ayariga's bribery allegations - " Rashid Pelpuo

A former Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Rashid Pelpuo has called for investigations into bribery allegations made by the Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga against the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko. Mr. Ayariga had accused the Energy Minister of bribing the ten minority members on the Appointments Committee with GHc3, 000 to lure them to approve him for the position.

