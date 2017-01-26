'Indians started retail shops in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, in 1891'
Accra, Jan 27 - India might have established diplomatic relations with the West African state of Ghana 60 years ago but what is also true that Indian immigrants to the Gold Coast -- as the country was called prior to independence name -- had set up retail outlets known as Sindhi Shops way back in in 1891, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said. Speaking at the inaugural of the month-long Festival of India in Ghana to mark six decades of their diplomatic engagement, Bawumia said: Ghana and India had established a mutually beneficial partnership since 1953 when India opened a Consulate General in Accra before independence in 1957.
