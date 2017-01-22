Incoming AG to address restricted admissions into Ghana Law School
Minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General has revealed that she intends to urge the General Legal Council to address restricted admissions into the Ghana School of Law. The Council has over the years regulated admission into the country's only school of law leading to the majority of graduates from various tertiary institutions not gaining admission.
