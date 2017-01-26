Inauguration of Oyarifa Police post

Inauguration of Oyarifa Police post

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Divisional Police Commander for Adentan-Abokobi Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Joseph Antwi Gyawu on Saturday inaugurated a Police Post at Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region valued at GHC50,000 Cedis. The facility, which would serve Oyarifa, Teiman, Ghana Flag and Gravel Pit, all within the Abokobi area, has a fully furnished Charge-Office, an office for the Station Officer, an Amoury, a CID Office and a Male Cell including a toilet facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC