Inauguration of Oyarifa Police post

The Divisional Police Commander for Adentan-Abokobi Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Joseph Antwi Gyawu on Saturday inaugurated a Police Post at Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region valued at GHC50,000 Cedis. The facility, which would serve Oyarifa, Teiman, Ghana Flag and Gravel Pit, all within the Abokobi area, has a fully furnished Charge-Office, an office for the Station Officer, an Amoury, a CID Office and a Male Cell including a toilet facility.

