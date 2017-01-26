Inauguration of Oyarifa Police post
The Divisional Police Commander for Adentan-Abokobi Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Joseph Antwi Gyawu on Saturday inaugurated a Police Post at Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region valued at GHC50,000 Cedis. The facility, which would serve Oyarifa, Teiman, Ghana Flag and Gravel Pit, all within the Abokobi area, has a fully furnished Charge-Office, an office for the Station Officer, an Amoury, a CID Office and a Male Cell including a toilet facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC