I'm impressed with ministerial appointees so far - Banda MP

The Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region and a Deputy Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Honourable Ibrahim Ahmed says, so far he has been impressed by the first and second batches of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial appointments. On Wednesday, the President Nana Addo named 13 names to be ministers in his government.

Chicago, IL

