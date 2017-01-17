I'll re-enact Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum - Catherine Afeku

"Once I'm given the nod, the first most important thing to tackle is the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum," Madam Catherine Afeku told GHOne Tv after she was announced as Minister Designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts. Hon. Catherine Afeku has revealed that in her first 100 days in office as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative she will renovate the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

