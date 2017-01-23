I will work within the law - Dery

I will work within the law - Dery

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Interior Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery, has revealed that he would use existing laws in handling all internal national security issues. He gave the assurance that issues ranging from post-election hooliganism, extortion of monies from road users and harassment by some security agents would all be stopped to ensure general internal national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC