I Will Protect The Public Purse - President Akufo-Addo Assures

According to him, public service is not an avenue for politicians to milk the state adding that he will ensure value for money. "I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactionsa Public service is just that; it is not an avenue for making money," President Akufo-Addo said during his inaugural speech after he was sworn-in as the 5th President of the 4th Republic Of Ghana, at the Black Stars Square Saturday.

