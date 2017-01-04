I need your help, prayer and good counsel - Akufo-Addo
President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he requires good counsel and prayers from all Ghanaians as leader of the country. Nana Addo, who was addressing members of the Banda Community in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, stated that his doors are open to criticisms.
