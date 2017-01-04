I need your help, prayer and good cou...

I need your help, prayer and good counsel - Akufo-Addo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he requires good counsel and prayers from all Ghanaians as leader of the country. Nana Addo, who was addressing members of the Banda Community in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, stated that his doors are open to criticisms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC