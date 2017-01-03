I had every right in contesting and winning Madina seat - " Boniface

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Boniface says he was not being picky with constituencies following his successful move from the Salaga South constituency in the Northern Region, to the Madina constituency in the Greater Accra Region to contest for parliament. Alhaji Siddique Boniface's move to the Madina constituency followed his defeat in the parliamentary polls in the Salaga South Constituency during 2012 general elections, where he contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party .

