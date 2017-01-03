I had every right in contesting and winning Madina seat - " Boniface
The Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Boniface says he was not being picky with constituencies following his successful move from the Salaga South constituency in the Northern Region, to the Madina constituency in the Greater Accra Region to contest for parliament. Alhaji Siddique Boniface's move to the Madina constituency followed his defeat in the parliamentary polls in the Salaga South Constituency during 2012 general elections, where he contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC