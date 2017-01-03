How the late Obetsebi-Lamptey's predictions on Mahama came to pass

By: Badu, k ...Mahama exits solemnly with unenviable record Apparently, the late President Mills elbowed his way through stiff resistance on his decision to hand pick John Dramani Mahama as his running mate for the 2008 general election. Nevertheless, the unwearied Mills defied the fierce opposition, stood by his then running mate John Dramani Mahama, worked synergistically and emerged victorious in the 2008 general election.

