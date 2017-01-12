Hoteliers apprehensive about power ch...

Hoteliers apprehensive about power challenges in 2017

Wednesday Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ghana Hotels Association has expressed fear of a recurrence of unstable power supply within the first quarter of the year 2017. The challenge that confronted the country's power sector between 2012 and 2016 affected most sectors of the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Chicago, IL

