HFC Bank Ghana builds pre-school complex for Manchie Community

HFC Investment Services Limited, a subsidiary of HFC Bank Ghana has commissioned a 3-unit Pre-School complex for the people of Manchie community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region. The school which was previously housed in a makeshift wooden structure has been transformed into a modern pre-school complex, with offices as well as teaching and learning materials.

Chicago, IL

