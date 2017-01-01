Gullible Ghanaians caused our defeat - Ade Coker
The Greater Accra regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Nii Ade Coker has attributed the NDC's 2016 presidential defeat to voter apathy and the 'gullibility' of Ghanaians. According to Ade Coker, the unrealistic expectations Ghanaians had for the Mahama-led administration forced many to believe the president was going to literally 'put money in their pockets' - a situation that left several distraught and heartbroken after it failed to materialize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC