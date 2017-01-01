Gullible Ghanaians caused our defeat - Ade Coker

The Greater Accra regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Nii Ade Coker has attributed the NDC's 2016 presidential defeat to voter apathy and the 'gullibility' of Ghanaians. According to Ade Coker, the unrealistic expectations Ghanaians had for the Mahama-led administration forced many to believe the president was going to literally 'put money in their pockets' - a situation that left several distraught and heartbroken after it failed to materialize.

