GPHA Staff Expose Rot

Some concerned staff of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority are complaining bitterly about what they claim to be shady deals currently ongoing at both Tema and Takoradi ports, and have called on President Akufo-Addo to take swift action to restore sanity. According to the aggrieved workers, the management, led by Director-General of the GPHA, R. A. Y. Anamoo, is supervising what they claim to be 'massive rot' at the ports and said it had heightened after the just-ended general election and, therefore, the government needs to investigate the management without delay.

