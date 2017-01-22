GPHA boss asked to step aside.
Reports from impeccable sources at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, suggest that the Director General of the Authority, Mr. Richard Anamoo has been asked to step aside with immediate effect. Mr. Anamoo who has recently been having problems with some of the staff was asked to vacate his post latest by today at 12 midday, sources said.
