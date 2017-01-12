Gold House' is Mahama's private home ...

Gold House' is Mahama's private home - " NDC Organizer reveals

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress , has revealed that the ever popular Gold House located around Kawukudi area is former President Mahama's private resident. According to Anthony Nukpenu, President Mahama has packed out of the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC