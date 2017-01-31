GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Transition Team
When Ghana National Petroleum Corporation presented their handing over notes to the transition team in December 2016, they failed to mention anything about Enterprise Development Centre , a US$5million public-private partnership project in Takoradi. EDC is a PPP project, between Tullow Oil and government , fitted with expensive state of the art equipment to train small-scale enterprises to get contracts in the oil industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC