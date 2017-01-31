GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Trans...

GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Transition Team

Read more: GhanaWeb

When Ghana National Petroleum Corporation presented their handing over notes to the transition team in December 2016, they failed to mention anything about Enterprise Development Centre , a US$5million public-private partnership project in Takoradi. EDC is a PPP project, between Tullow Oil and government , fitted with expensive state of the art equipment to train small-scale enterprises to get contracts in the oil industry.

Chicago, IL

