Ghana's sanitation industry gets innovative
Sefy's Choice Ghana has launched in Accra, the most innovative and newest marketing tool in the cleaning and janitorial service providing industry; the CLEAN CARD service. The project aims at making improved sanitation services affordable and available to the public particularly in the country's current state of filth.
