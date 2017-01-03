Ghanaian celebrities laud Nana Addo

Ghanaian celebrities laud Nana Addo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana has attracted exciting reactions from the country's creative arts industry. Industry players took to their social media pages to congratulate and celebrate the new president, as well as wish him well in his call to govern his country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC