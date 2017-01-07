Ghana readies for historic inaugurati...

Ghana readies for historic inauguration of new President

At 10:00 a.m. Saturday president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, will take the reins of government to become the fifth President of the 4th Republic. His swearing in follows the inauguration at midnight of January 6, 2017, of a new Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, to administer the affairs of the 7th Parliament.

Chicago, IL

