Ghana needs $34 billion to fix housing deficit - Danywise CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Danywise Estate and Construction, Mr Frank Aboagye Danyansah, has decried Ghana's growing housing deficit, which he said would require $34 billion to address the shortfall. The country's housing needs are in short supply of 1.7 million units and is projected to climb to two million by 2018, which he said, required the introduction of pragmatic and deliberate policies and private sector participation to raise supply.

Chicago, IL

