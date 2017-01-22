Ghana 98MW away from a return of load...

Ghana 98MW away from a return of load-shedding - ACEP

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy has stressed Ghana's power supply situation is in a "fragile state" despite assurances from the Volta River Authority . Head of policy at ACEP Dr Ishmael Ackah told Joy News on Monday that all that stands between a return to the era of the erratic power supply is 98 MW.

Chicago, IL

