GHAMRO to hold election soon - PRO
The Ghana Music Rights Organisation , a collective society for music right owners, is set to hold elections for board members in the first quarter of this year, in accordance with the board's constitution which stipulates they hold elections every two years. According to the collective society, the elections will be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, Northern Volta, Wa and Tamale.
