GCB Donates To Commonwealth, Library,...

GCB Donates To Commonwealth, Library, Other

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

GCB Bank Limited has donated a total of GHA 302,646.00 to five institutions towards the improvement of education and health. The five institutions include the Commonwealth Hall Library of the University of Ghana, Legon, which was refurbished and presented with 10 computers and accessories amounting to GHA 42,640.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC