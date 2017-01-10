GCB Donates To Commonwealth, Library, Other
GCB Bank Limited has donated a total of GHA 302,646.00 to five institutions towards the improvement of education and health. The five institutions include the Commonwealth Hall Library of the University of Ghana, Legon, which was refurbished and presented with 10 computers and accessories amounting to GHA 42,640.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC