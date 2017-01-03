GBA boss files suit at Supreme Court ...

GBA boss files suit at Supreme Court over payment of ex gratia to MPs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association Alfred Tuah Yeboah has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the approval of a 10% increase in emoluments for outgoing government appointees and other article 71 office holders. He's particularly asking if Members of Parliament should be paid retiring package every four years on expiration of a Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC