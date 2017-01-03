GBA boss files suit at Supreme Court over payment of ex gratia to MPs
The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association Alfred Tuah Yeboah has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the approval of a 10% increase in emoluments for outgoing government appointees and other article 71 office holders. He's particularly asking if Members of Parliament should be paid retiring package every four years on expiration of a Parliament.
