Ga Mantse palace secured by police after near-fatal clash

7 hrs ago

The Greater Accra Police Command has dispatched a team of officers to secure the Palace of the Ga Mantse in Accra, following near-fatal clashes there on Tuesday. It took the police more than two hours to prevent scores of armed, well-built men from firing shots at each other.

Chicago, IL

