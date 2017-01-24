Fulfill promise on election of MMDCEs...

Fulfill promise on election of MMDCEs - GGDP to gov't

20 hrs ago

The Ghana Growth and Development Platform , has reminded the New Patriotic Party administration on its promise to spearhead the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives during their tenure. In reminding the party, the Platform also lauded the commitment of the new administration in ensuring that this is achieved to strengthen decentralization in the country.

Chicago, IL

