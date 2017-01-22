Former Sunyani MCE Dead | General News 2017-01-22

The Immediate past District Chief Executive for the Sunyani Municipal District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo Region, Akwasi Oppong Ababio, has died. Mr. Ababio died at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at about 9:00pm, aged of 62. According to reports, Mr.Ababio was in his private residence in the evening when he suddenly started complaining of a stomach upset, and immediately fell on the ground and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital before his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.