FLASHBACK: Mahama bans public officials from buying state bungalows

President John Mahama has directed the abolition of the policy that allows public office holders to purchase state bungalows allocated to them. The president has also instructed the Chief of Staff, Prosper Bani to, with immediate effect, suspend all requests by government officials to purchase any state vehicles assigned to them for official use.

