Flagstaff House renamed Golden Jubilee House

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana's seat of Government - has been re-christened the Golden Jubilee House as Nana Akufo-Addo takes office from January 7, 2017. The plush presidential palace was re-built in 2008 during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Chicago, IL

