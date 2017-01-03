Flagstaff House renamed Golden Jubilee House
Ghana's seat of Government - has been re-christened the Golden Jubilee House as Nana Akufo-Addo takes office from January 7, 2017. The plush presidential palace was re-built in 2008 during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
