FDI dips by 66% in 5years
Foreign Direct Investment has seen a consistent drop in five years, by 65.85percent, since peaking at US$6.3billion in 2011, while the value of registered local businesses has, encouragingly, been on the rise. According to data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre , between 2011 and 2015, the value of FDI has dropped from US$6.3billion to US$2.3billion, worsening to US$1.9billion in the first three quarters of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|21 hr
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC