FDI dips by 66% in 5years

9 hrs ago

Foreign Direct Investment has seen a consistent drop in five years, by 65.85percent, since peaking at US$6.3billion in 2011, while the value of registered local businesses has, encouragingly, been on the rise. According to data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre , between 2011 and 2015, the value of FDI has dropped from US$6.3billion to US$2.3billion, worsening to US$1.9billion in the first three quarters of 2016.

