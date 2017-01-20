FDI dips by 66% in 5years

Foreign Direct Investment has seen a consistent drop in five years, by 65.85percent, since peaking at US$6.3billion in 2011, while the value of registered local businesses has, encouragingly, been on the rise. According to data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre , between 2011 and 2015, the value of FDI has dropped from US$6.3billion to US$2.3billion, worsening to US$1.9billion in the first three quarters of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.